Bryon Pierson, CEO/Founder of The Serenity Strategy NetworkCAHOKIA - CEO of The Serenity Strategy Network will be talking to high school students at Cahokia High School about Life struggles, growing up homeless, experience of college wrestling, and building a platform to recruit students to colleges across the country.This talk will be the first look at a campaign The Serenity Strategy Network is calling 100 in 365.

The Campaign is set to have The CEO talk to students in high schools all across the country, specifically 100 high schools in 365 days. The campaign is set to drive students to apply to schools through the Serenity App. As a third party college recruiter, The Serenity Strategy Network is working through Federal guidelines to bring college choice to students in a non-hostile and fulfilling way. The Serenity Strategy Network is very excited it’s first high school Ted-style talk is at Cahokia high school. The Serenity Strategy Network hopes to bring college hopes to every boy,girl, gender-neutral, genderfluid, and agender individual on campus at Cahokia High.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Mar 21, 2024 - Sen. Harriss Welcomes Metro East High School Students to the Illinois State Capitol during her Spring Youth Advisory Council

Oct 9, 2023 - SIUE Upward Bound Students Enjoy One-Stop College Shopping

Apr 3, 2024 - "One Day, One SIUE" Day of Giving Planned to Celebrate University

Mar 26, 2024 - Durbin, Duckworth Announce Illinois Priorities Secured In Second “Minibus” Government Funding Bill

Feb 13, 2024 - Civic Memorial's Mason Walker Excels On and Off the Wrestling Mat

 