CAHOKIA - CEO of The Serenity Strategy Network will be talking to high school students at Cahokia High School about Life struggles, growing up homeless, experience of college wrestling, and building a platform to recruit students to colleges across the country.This talk will be the first look at a campaign The Serenity Strategy Network is calling 100 in 365.

The Campaign is set to have The CEO talk to students in high schools all across the country, specifically 100 high schools in 365 days. The campaign is set to drive students to apply to schools through the Serenity App. As a third party college recruiter, The Serenity Strategy Network is working through Federal guidelines to bring college choice to students in a non-hostile and fulfilling way. The Serenity Strategy Network is very excited it’s first high school Ted-style talk is at Cahokia high school. The Serenity Strategy Network hopes to bring college hopes to every boy,girl, gender-neutral, genderfluid, and agender individual on campus at Cahokia High.

