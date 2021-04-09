CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, JERSEY 1: Bryce Davis had a brace (two goals), while Joey Aiello, Lucas Ambrose and Ben Werts all had goals as CM struck four times in the second half to take the three points over visiting Jersey at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Article continues after sponsor message

Adam Kribs had the Panthers' only goal, assisted by Nishal Badalla, while Brayden Zyung had two assists for the Eagles, and Ambrose, Davis, Ian Heflin, and Jordan Hendricks all had assists for the Eagles.

Matthew Wargo had six saves in the nets for Jersey.

CM is now 9-3-0, while the Panthers drop to 5-8-1.