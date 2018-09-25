CARROLLTON - Brussels girls appeared back on track after what their coach described a tough week last week Monday at Carrollton against the Hawks.

The 25-21, 25-20 win over the Hawks was the sixth of the season for the Raiders.

Toni Odelehr dominated with six kills, while Sylvia Baalman had eight assists and Jackie Rose eight digs and two aces. Holly Kinder also had two aces for the Raiders.

Carrollton falls to 4-9 overall on the season and Brussels improves to 6-9-1.

Brussels coach Tom Friedel said the team had a bad week last week, losing some games.

He said Monday: “This win will help us get a little confidence back and get us back on stride hopefully. I am just proud of our setters they do an awesome job out there. This was the quietest game I have ever been to here.”

