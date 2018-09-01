Brussels wins fourth of sixth girls volleyball match of season over North Greene
WHITE HALL - Brussels volleyball girls have rolled to a fast start, winning four of their first six games this season.
Brussels continued its strong play on the volleyball court Thursday night at North Greene with a 25-19 and 27-25 win over the Spartans.
Brussels stats were:
Toni Odelehr 1 ace 4 kills 1 dig 4 block
Jackie Rose 1 ace 2 kills 4 digs
Holly Kinder 2 ace 1 kill 3 assists
Sylvia Baalman 1 ace 4 assists
Samantha McCauley 3 ace 2 dig
Macie Kinder 1 kill
Jenna Anderson 2 ace
Grace Nolte 1 kill
“We won four of our first six matches,” the Brussels head coach Tim Friedel said. “We won four of six in the Roxana Tournament, then lost to both Jersey and Roxana and they were two really good teams. Tonight was a roller coaster; we did a good job keeping our heads up, made adjustments and came away with a victory.”
The North Greene varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. West Central co-op [Winchester-Bluffs] (Winchester, IL) on Tuesday, September 4 @ 6 p.m. Brussels plays at home against Seymour on Monday, Sept. 10.
