Brussels Ferry is closed Monday because of mechanical issues
February 25, 2019 9:56 AM February 25, 2019 9:57 AM
BRUSSELS - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office sent out a release of information that the Brussels Ferry will be closed while they are dealing with mechanical issues at 9:33 a.m. on Monday.
When the ferry is back in operation, the info will be posted here.