Brussels Ferry is closed Monday because of mechanical issues

BRUSSELS - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office sent out a release of information that the Brussels Ferry will be closed while they are dealing with mechanical issues at 9:33 a.m. on Monday.

When the ferry is back in operation, the info will be posted here.