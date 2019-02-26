BRUSSELS - The Brussels Ferry is operating on a normal basis again after some slight disruption on Monday.

The ferry operation was shut down until 5 p.m. Monday because of engine issues with one of the boats, but a ferry from Kampsville was brought in until the other Brussels ferry is repaired.

Another in the ferry fleet is in a nearby shipyard with repairs, a ferry operator said. That ferry that is being repaired should be fixed "fairly soon."

The Brussels Ferry services over 1 million vehicles a year and transports 3.5 million people, so it is busy year round.

