WHITE HALL - Brussels boys’ basketball team slipped by North Greene 63-61 Friday night in a nip-and-tuck game at Brussels.

Lucas Hoemmen had 15 points for Brussels, while Clayton Stephens and Darren Klaas added 11 and 9 points. Justin Lawson had 16 points for North Greene, followed by Keaton Brown with 13 points and Collin Van Meter with 12 points.

Brussels head coach Joshua Fuller was ecstatic about the win.

“Everybody played hard, although everybody was a little rough,” he said. “It went about the way half the people here thought it was going to go.”

North Greene head coach Mike Berry said his team has a lot of inexperienced players in new roles.

“We were rattled early and forced a lot of shots,” he said. “Brussels is a solid team, athletic, and we didn’t shoot very well.”

