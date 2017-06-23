GODFREY - Wedding days are some of the best and happiest moments in a woman's life, Brush founder Elizabeth Werts said.

Werts, who is preparing for her own wedding, started her business in August 2016, and is preparing to mark her one year anniversary. Called Brush, Werts and her team of three stylists and an eyelash extension expert work toward making entire wedding parties look fantastic for the celebration.

"What a better time to make someone look amazing than the best day of her life?" Werts said when asked why she wanted to work on weddings.

The team from Brush goes on-site to many weddings across the area. She said they commonly go to Grafton and St. Louis as well as many spots around Alton. She said they are working on as many as 30 weddings this year. She also books as far ahead as six months to a year for each event.

Besides on-site styling and makeup, Brush also offers a studio large enough to house an entire wedding party. It is also a good backdrop for photo and video work, and Werts said photographers and videographers are more than welcome to take pictures and videos for the big day.

Weddings are not the entire business of Brush, however. It is also a full salon, offering hair, makeup, coloring, cuts, treatments and extensions.

Werts attended cosmetology school from 2011-2012 and continued to work towards an associate's degree after that. In 2013, she worked with a makeup artist in St. Louis, where she learned the ins and outs of doing airbrush makeup - a very popular trend in the makeup business.

"I trained for about a year, but I couldn't help her anymore, because my wedding business took off," Werts said. "But, I learned how to do airbrush makeup there, which is a big deal in the makeup industry."

Her father's business, Werts Welding and Tank Service, owned by Dwight Werts, inspired Elizabeth Werts to open her own business.

"I was raised in a family-owned business," she said. "I have always wanted to start my own business, and I have learned a lot from my father."

During her internships and working in the industry, Elizabeth Werts knew she wanted to eventually run everything herself. Now, as she is living that dream, she said she could not have done as much as she has without her dedicated team of stylists.

"I couldn't do it without them," she said.

Inquiries about weddings, makeup and hair appointments can be made by calling (618) 208-7723 or online at Brush618.com. Werts also said people are "more than welcome to stop in." Brush is located at 5441 S. Godfrey Road.

