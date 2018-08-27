Brush fire spreads to Surrey Court apartment area, Godfrey firefighters quickly extinguish blaze Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - A brush fire spread to an apartment in the Surrey Court apartment complex on Sunday night. The call to the Godfrey Fire Protection District came at 8:40 p.m. When the fire officials arrived, they quickly noticed the front part of the apartment complex was on fire. Article continues after sponsor message The Godfrey Fire Protection Department members worked quickly and extinguished the fire. Madison County Sheriff's Office and Alton Memorial Ambulance was also at the scene. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip