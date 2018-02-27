MORO - A brush fire in rural Moro spread and fire departments from Holiday Shores, Prairietown, Hamel, and Dorsey responded Tuesday morning.

The fire was in both Prairietown and Dorsey's areas, but because of the nature of the brush blaze, mutual aid was called from Hamel and Dorsey. Both Hamel and Dorsey have tanker trucks to battle these kinds of fires.

Fire officials at the scene said they did not know the exact cause of the fire. The fire departments together had the fire under control quickly and continued to work on extinguishing hot spots after the overall blaze was stopped.

Despite the rain last week, conditions in the fields remain dry, so area residents are urged to exhibit caution with any type of fire.

