ILLINOIS - A bear started off in Muscoda, Wisconsin, on May 13 and traveled south through Iowa then went into Illinois before crossing the river and entering Missouri.

During his travels, IDNR, Illinois State Police, and other agencies helped by blocking roads so the bear could cross and also made sure nobody bothered him through his travels.



The bear has received considerable publicity through his travels. A Facebook group was even made so people could follow the bear's journey. The bear was even named Bruno. People were worried as he crossed the Mississippi River but he crossed without problems. As of this morning, the bear was in Missouri south of Hannibal.

IDNR put out this reminder: "If you’re in the area and happen to see him, please give him plenty of space, It helps ensure the safety of the bear, law enforcement, staff, and the public. So far Bruno has traveled over 400 miles and counting."

