The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the signing of pitcher Jonathan Broxton to a 2-year contract for the 2016-17 seasons.

After being acquired via trade from Milwaukee in August, Broxton was 3-3 with a 2.66 ERA in his 26 games with St. Louis last season. He struck out 26 batters in 23.2 innings pitched.

Overall, the 31-year old righty combined for 63 strikeouts in 60.1 IP between the Cardinals and Brewers last season, averaging 9.4 strikeouts per 9 IP. His 66 appearances was the most for him since the 2009 season (73).

REYNOLDS TO COLORADO

–While the Chicago Cubs may be trying to make a run on former St. Louis players this off-season, the Colorado Rockies have also added to their collection of former Cardinals as first baseman Mark Reynolds has signed a 2-year deal with the team. The one-year deal is worth a reported $2.1 million.

The right-handed Reynolds hit .230 with 13 HRs and 48 RBIs for St. Louis last season. He is expected to compete for playing time with left-handed Ben Paulson at first base, while also backing up Nolan Arenado at third base.

Earlier this off-season, reliever Jason Motte signed with the club–which already includes Daniel Descalso.

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports