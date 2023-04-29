ALTON - Brown Street Baptist Church (BSBC) in Alton recently welcomed Daniel Sternquist as the new senior pastor of the church. The Sternquist family comes to Alton from California, and the church is planning an installation service for the new pastor within the next few months.

"It is abundantly clear that the Lord directed our steps to Brown Street,” Sternquist said. “I consider it a true privilege to be a part of what God is doing through this church, and I'm excited to see how He will continue to use Brown Street to reach people for Christ."

The Sternquists come to BSBC from First Baptist Community Church in Los Gatos, California. Pastor Sternquist served as the assistant pastor at his previous church since 2015. He completed his Master of Divinity from Faith Baptist Theological Seminary in Ankeny, Iowa in 2014.

Sternquist also received his Bachelor’s degree in Biblical Studies, Bible Exposition, and Greek from Faith Baptist Bible College in Ankeny, Iowa in 2011. He accepted his new position at BSBC last February.

Pastor Marty Basinger of Baptist Church Planters served as interim pastor at BSBC prior to the arrival of the Sternquists. On March 19, Pastor Basinger symbolically passed a baton to Pastor Sternquist as he handed the ministry at BSBC into his care.

BSBC is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and Sternquist said he hopes to inspire future generations to continue the church’s legacy.

“I am looking forward to leading the church family here at Brown Street,” he said. “This is a church with a long history of proclaiming the Word of God, and I am excited to fulfill my role through the preaching of the Word, praying for the church, and discipling the next generation to carry on the ministry of this church for the next 100 years.”

He added: “We regularly hold services on Sunday mornings, Sunday evenings, and Wednesday evenings, and I would love to have more people come to hear the good news of the Gospel that we proclaim and come see what the Lord is doing at Brown Street.”

Brown Street Baptist Church is located at 3125 Brown St. in Alton. To find out more, visit their Facebook page or bsbca.org.

