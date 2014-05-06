May 6, 2014, ALTON, IL – It’s spring, and what better way to celebrate the beautiful weather than by taking a good, old-fashioned camping trip? Well, no need to douse the kids in sunscreen and bug spray for this trip. At Brown Street Baptist Church, you can experience all of the joys of camping without having to worry about how to roll up your stubborn sleeping bag or how to avoid that questionable camp food.

Brown Street Baptist Church’s spring musical “Camp Kookawacka Woods” is a family-friendly romp through the forest that will be sure to bring a smile to your face. Patch the Pirate takes his crew of pint-sized sailors to summer camp, and there are plenty of adventures awaiting them. They make new friends with campers Tubby and String Bean and the quirky camp staff while learning all sorts of skills, like carving a bow and arrow and identifying different types of plants.

But Tubby is not thrilled to be stuck at camp without her TV, video games, and Twinkies. The camp staff tries to remind Tubby of the importance of learning her camping skills before the ominous Chief Kookawacka arrives to inspect the campers, but Tubby is convinced that Chief Kookawacka is just another scary campfire story. When Tubby sneaks off with String Bean in search of the alleged Chief Kookawacka, things take a turn for the worse.

“Camp Kookawacka Woods” also has a wide selection of music to accompany the play. The kid-friendly songs share Bible truths that are important for everyone to learn. All songs are performed by Brown Street Baptist Church’s children’s choir.

The message of “Camp Kookawacka Woods” teaches us that just as Tubby needs to be ready for the coming of Chief Kookawacka, we need to be ready for the coming of Jesus Christ. “This play brings home the point that we should be working now to build up our rewards in Heaven. It’s about doing what we can here on earth to bring honor and glory to our Lord Jesus Christ” Director Wendy Allen said.

“Camp Kookawacka Woods” is an entertaining play that brings together music, fun, and a meaningful message. The performance takes place on May 10-11 at 6:30 p.m. So pull up a chair and join us ‘round the fire as we share the tale of “Camp Kookawacka Woods.” Free admission.

