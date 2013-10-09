Who knew one click could make such a difference? For every new like United Way of Greater St. Louis receives on Facebook (up to 1,000), Famous Footwear will donate $5 to help people through United Way. Five dollars can provide breakfast to a child in need for a week. So what are you waiting for? Like United Way of Greater St. Louis on Facebook!

Additional support for this year's campaign is still needed. To give to the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis directly, call 618-251-0072 or go online to www.stl.unitedway.org



The money raised for the Southwest Illinois Division campaign will stay in its five county service area of Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, and Madison counties. Nearly 40 local health and human service organizations that help people in these communities are supported by the Southwest Illinois Division campaign each year. In 2012, more than 217,000 people were helped in its service are thanks to generous support through individual and corporate donations.

To find resources if you're in need, please dial 2-1-1 from a land line or 800-427-4626 or go online to www.211helps.org. To find out more about United Way, watch this video: http://www.youtube.com/uwgsl#p/a/u/0/db6HDo5YzX8.





About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way supports more than 170 health and human service agencies located throughout a 16-county area in Missouri and Illinois. One in three people in our community receive services that strengthen families, help the elderly, keep children healthy and safe, and build stronger neighborhoods. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.stl.unitedway.org.







