EDWARDSVILLE - LaJarvia Brown and the rest of her Alton girls track and field teammates demonstrated they are already in solid form in the outdoor track opener Saturday at Edwardsville.

Brown won three individual events as Alton finished third in the team standings with 84.5 points behind O’Fallon (101); and East St. Louis (87).

Brown set another meet record in the long jump with a leap of 18-7 compared to the record mark last year of 18-4. In the triple jump she won with a 40-0,5 and she broke the 300 hurdle record with a time of 45.0, the old mark was 45.8.

“She is quite an athlete,” said Alton coach Terry Mitchell. “She and the rest of our girls had a good meet.”

High jumper Katie Mans continues to perfect her form and cleared 5-2, narrowly missing the winning height of 5-4. Mitchell said he sees big things from Mans as the season continues. Mans was outstanding in Alton’s sprint relays and is a lot stronger runner this season, the coach said.

Jewell Wagner won the shot put with a toss of 38-1, followed by teammate Chayvon Buckingham (37.775). Wagner has been “consistent” in every meet, coach Mitchell said.

“Jewell’s confidence is much higher than last year,” Mitchell said.

The Redbirds continued to show improvement in the various relays from 4 x 100, 4 x 200, 4 x 400 and medleys.

Tyrus Holloway was fourth in the pole vault, clearing 8-6 and continues to show strength there, Mitchell said.

Alton freshman standout Jeanea Epps was sixth in 12.98 in the 100 meters.

Kimbreon Knight was sixth in the 300 hurdles (49.22); Alton was second in the sprint medley relay (1:50.41).

