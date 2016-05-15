Article continues after sponsor message

ROCK ISLAND - Alton's LaJarvia Brown is headed for the Illinois High School Association's class 3A state track and field meet in four events- the long jump,triple jump, 100-high hurdles and 300-low hurdles.

Alton teammates Katie Mans, Jewel Wagner and Chayvon Buckingham also qualified for state. Mans was first in the high jump(5-5), Buckingham was second in the shot put (39-9) and Wagner was third (38-9). Alton was fourth in the team standings with 64 points. East St. Louis capture first with 90 points. Alton's place was the Redbiirds' best girls sectional finish ever. Brown won the long jump (19-3) and the triple jump (38-10.25); the 100 high hurdles (14.34) and the 300-low hurdles (45.52) at the IHSA 3A Rock Island Sectional.

Edwardsville's 3,200-meter relay team captured first with a time of 9:33.29.The Tiger's 3,200-meter relay team included Victoria Veghar, Lorie Cashdollar, Danielle Bohannon and Maddie Miller.

Alton High coach Terry Mitchell said he was pleased with the performances of girls and said he was happy to qualify everyone in the rain-plagued conditions.

"LaJarvia qualifying for four individual events is quite a feat considered the weather conditions," she said."She almost didn't make it in the triple jump, she scratched the first two jumps but was able to get out on her last jump.

"I was proud of how Katie jumped in the high jump and ho Chayvon and Jewel threw in the shot put. I told the whole team I was proud of the way they coped in adverse weather."

East Alton-Wood River's Haley-Kerpan nabbed first in the 800 meters (2:24.71) at the IHSA Class 2A Rochester Sectional to qualify

Granite City's Andrea Hyde captured second place in the 100 meters in 12:52 and was a member of the 4x100-meter and 4x200 relay teams that qualified for state at the Rock Island Meet.

Jaria Hardaway led Metro East Lutheran of Edwardsville in IHSA Class 1A Sectional at Sparta on Friday.

She was second in the 200-meters at 27.2 and took third in the 100 meters at 12.94.

Carrollton's Claire Meyer qualified in both the long jump (15-7.75, second) and triple jump (33-02.50, first) from her sectional.

