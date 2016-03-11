JACKSONVILLE – Several area track teams took part in the recent Jacksonville Indoor 2A/3A Invitational meet at King Fieldhouse at Illinois College.

Both Jersey and Alton took part in both the boys and girls competitions, with Edwardsville's girls also participating. The Redbird boys finished second in the 19-team field with 62 points, trailing only Chatham Glenwood, who had 105 points. Triad was third with 41, Eureka, Mo., was fourth at 34 and the Panthers were fifth with 32. On the girls side, the Redbirds also took second in a 21-school field with 76.5 points, with Dunlap winning with 102 points; Springfield was third at 65, the Tigers fourth at 39.5 and Rochester fifth at 35. The Panthers finished 13th with 14 points.

Redbird coach Terry Mitchell was pleased with the results on the day. “This was our best finish ever in the Jacksonville meet,” Mitchell said. “We had some outstanding performances from individuals and teams and we established ourselves as a threat in the state this year.”

Mitchell believes the Redbird performances in this meet will set the stage for a good season overall. “We must now put our concentration on finishing the indoor season in great fashion next week and start preparing for the outdoor season,” Mitchell said. “We need all our team members to dedicate themselves in practice and find an event that they can help us score points in every meet.

“We will need a team effort weekly to compete with the teams in our area this year.”

Here's a look at individual results on the day for all three teams:

BOYS

LONG JUMP: Tony Dobbins (Alton), second – 20 feet, 9 inches; Charlie Thompson (Jersey), 15th – 17-9.5; Josh Shaw (Jersey), 22nd – 15-11.5; Kalen Samelton (Alton), 26th – 15-3

TRIPLE JUMP: Jonathan Butlers (Alton), second – 44-0; Kiondray Samelton (Alton), third – 39-10.5; Charlie Thompson (Jersey), 15th – 34-5; Josh Shaw (Jersey), no distance

SHOT PUT: Zack Llewellyn (Alton), first – 49-0; Brendon Baalman (Jersey), 11th – 41-8; Myles Marfell (Alton), 14th – 40-11; Kevin Hall (Jersey), 24th – 37-7

HIGH JUMP: Austin Kimbrel (Jersey), second – 6-2; Jonathan Bumpers (Alton), seventh – 5-8; Charlie Thompson (Jersey), no height

4x200 RELAY: Alton (Earle Brown, Tony Dobbins, Dane Hutson, Kalem Samelton), second – 1:36.17; Jersey (Dylan Marshall, Kirklyn Hansen, Mitch Gotten, Brandon Baalman), seventh – 1:40.27

4x800 RELAY: Jersey (Nick Reynolds, Marcus Lumme, Ben Flowers, Mark Wendell), fifth – 8:48; Alton (Arie Macias, Kelvin Cummings, Alexander Davis, Evan Rathgeb), sixth – 8:45

60 HURDLES: Mitch Gotten (Jersey), third – 9.29; Tom Rexing (Jersey), eighth – 10.01

60-METER DASH (PRELIMS): Harrison Henderson (Alton), fifth – 7.33; Dylan Marshall (Jersey), eighth – 7.36; Dane Hutson (Alton), 10th – 7.42; Kirklyn Hansen (Jersey), 16th – 7.67

60-METER DASH (FINAL): Harrison Henderson (Alton), third – 7.26; Dylan Marshall (Jersey), fourth – 7.27

800 METERS: Mike Roach (Jersey), ninth – 2:13.23; Andrew Bertman (Jersey), 17th – 2:17.01; Ben Lewis (Alton), 21st – 2:19.82; Zak Wilson (Alton), 23rd – 2:23.03

200 METERS: Ronald Gilchrese (Alton), eighth – 24.12; Keenan Stegall (Alton, ninth – 24.13; Quinton Dial (Jersey), 32nd – 26.00

400 METERS: Kyle Lewis (Alton), 14th – 57.26; AJ Brown (Alton), 27th – 1:00.27; Quinton Dial (Jersey), 29th – 1:01.48

1,600 METERS: Nick Reynolds (Jersey), fourth – 4:42.34; Evan Rathgeb (Alton), 11th – 4:51.19; Arie Macias (Alton), 12th – 4:53.08; Christian Cazier (Jersey), 24th – 5:10.78

GIRLS

LONG JUMP: LaJarvia Brown (Alton), first – 18-11; Raina Valyo (Alton), 13th – 14-5.5; Alexis Boykin (Edwardsville), 18th – 14-0; Fran Tepen (Jersey), 19th – 14-0; Tatiana Perry (Edwardsville), 24th – 13-3; Jessica Kanallakan (Jersey), 35th – 11-9.5

TRIPLE JUMP: LaJarvia Brown (Alton), first – 39-6; Olivia Watson (Edwardsville), fifth – 32-3.5; Raina Valyo (Alton), 12th – 29-7; Sydnee Valentine (Edwardsville), 15th – 27-9.5; Sammy Stackpole (Jersey), no distance; Lexie Liles (Jersey), no distance

SHOT PUT: Jewel Wagner (Alton), first – 41-5; Chayvon Buckingham (Alton), fourth – 38-6; Savannah Maloney (Edwardsville), eighth – 33-5; Alyssa Johnson (Edwardsville), 17th – 30-1; Kyla Allen (Jersey), 31st – 25-10; Lucy Bechtold (Jersey), 38th – 23-1

POLE VAULT: Ty'Ress Holliday (Alton), seventh – 8-6; Gabriella Romano (Edwardsville), seventh – 8-6; Arianna Drain (Alton), 17th – 5-6

HIGH JUMP: Katie Mans (Alton), third – 5-2; Claire Walsh (Jersey), 11th – 4-6; Cri'shonna Hickman (Alton), 11th – 4-6; Maggie Schroeder (Edwardsville), 16th – 4-6; Megan Fraley (Jersey), no height

4X200 RELAY: Alton (Jeanea Epps, Katie Mans, Daysha Lacey, LaJarvia Brown), first – 1:48.43; Edwardsville (Tatiania Perry, Olivia Watson, India James, Jaydi Swanson), fourth – 1:51.90; Jersey (Anne Snyders, Caroline Crawford, Sammy Stackpole, Hannah Goshorn), seventh – 1:54.97

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville (Victoria Vegher, Haley Allard, Honor Dimick, Melissa Spencer), second – 10:14.33; Jersey (Kayla Sheldon, Megan Fraley, Isabel Allen, Kaleigh Grace), 12th – 10:45; Alton (Kellie Mans, Anyria Goner, Teonsay Moss, Diarra Smith) 13th – 11:40

60 HURDLES (PRELIMS): LaJarvia Brown (Alton), first – 9.11; Claire Walsh (Jersey), 10th – 10.91; Elise Krone (Edwardsville), 12th – 11.24; Jamya Moore (Edwardsville), 27th – 12.05; Makayla Eardley (Jersey), 33rd – 16.04

800 METERS: Danielle Bohannan (Edwardsville), fourth – 2:29.55; Maddie Miller (Edwardsville), fifth – 2:30.09; Kayla Sheldon (Jersey), 18th – 2:46.76; Kellie Mans (Alton), 24th – 2:59.79; Teonsay Moss (Alton), 32nd – 3:10.87; Sierra Wilson (Jersey), 35th – 3:15.58

200 METERS: Tatiana Perry (Edwardsville), third – 27.36; Jeanea Epps (Alton), fifth – 27.66; Caroline Crawford (Jersey), 11th – 28.94; Raina Yanyo (Alton), 14th – 29.05; Jaydi Swanson (Edwardsville), 16th – 29.15

60 HURDLES (FINAL): LaJarvia Brown (Alton), first – 9.02

60-METER DASH (FINAL): Jeanea Epps (Alton), fourth – 8.16; Daysha Lacey (Alton), sixth – 8.33

GIRLS 400: Kiara Chapman (Jersey), second – 1:02.74; Rachel Kubicek (Edwardsville), ninth – 1:05.56; Cri’shonna Hickman (Alton), 10th – 1:05.92; Elise Krone (Edwardsville), 14th – 1:07.83; Arryon Moss (Alton), 24th – 1:11.11; Tristyn Rudolph (Jersey), 31st – 1:13.70

1,600 METERS: Katelyn Singh (Edwardsville), 16th – 5:55.62; Colleen Corkery (Edwardsville), 21st – 6:03.62; Kaleigh Grace (Jersey), 28th – 6:15.12; Sydney Merle (Jersey), 29th – 6:19.25; Brandee Heinmeier (Alton), 39th – 7:45.66; Brinesha Aldridge (Alton), 41st – 8:56.90

4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville (Danielle Bohannon, Lorie Cashdollar, Rachel Kubicek, Melissa Spencer), fourth – 4:18.04; Jersey (Anne Snyders, Lexi Liles, Hannah Gorshon, Kiara Chapman), fifth – 4:22.89; Alton (Katie Mans, Cri’shonna Hickman, Anyria Goner, Jeanea Epps), seventh – 4:28.51

