ALTON - Alton High School track and field superstar LaJarvia Brown is going to take her talents to Texas A & M University after next year.

The Alton triple jumper/long jumper said she decided on Texas A & M as her school after being recruited by several major universities. She paid college visits to University of North Carolina, Florida and Clemson, but in the end, Texas A & M was her choice.

“It is like a big weight off my shoulders,” she said after the announcement. “The coaches have been really successful and I think I will just be a long jumper and triple jumper for them. I loved their coaching staff, the facilities and school are nice. I guess I am going to have to learn to say ‘Howdy.’”

The crowd in the Alton High School auditorium erupted with an applause when she said she had signed a letter of intent to Texas A & M.

“Thank you all for supporting me,” Brown said to the large crowd.

Alton High School head girls track and field coach Terry Mitchell told those in attendance this shows what can happen if you work hard in the classroom and on the athletic field and exhibit strong positive behaviors.

Asaki Carr, another of LaJarvia’s coaches, said she is humble and a great person on the inside. She said it had been an absolute privilege coaching her.

“What she has on the inside is what separates her apart from other people, the coach said.

Bobby Rickman, LaJarvia’s coach in girls’ basketball, said she is an incredible athlete both in track and field and basketball.

“I know she has dealt with so much in her lifetime,” he said. “She has challenges every day but she is a leader and role model.”

LaJarvia’s mother died a year ago and she reflected for a moment after the signing and said she knows her mother would be proud. She said she thinks of her with everything she does, from athletics to each test she takes.

Coach Mitchell has been a huge inspiration for LaJarvia in her track and field career as Alton’s head coach.

“Athletes like LaJarvia are very rare,” he said. “I think she is capable of going 43 feet in the triple jump and 20 feet in the long jump next year. I think she is capable of accomplishing whatever goal she sets.”

Brown won the IHSA large schools triple jump two years in a row, last year going 41-7.25. She was ninth as a freshman.

Brown finished with a leap of 42-5.25 in the I.A.A.F. World Youth Championships recently in Kali, Columbia, over the summer and captured international attention at that meet. She was the first in the long jump (19-6.25) and triple jump (39-11) in the AAU Junior Olympics Track and Field Meet at Norfolk Va.

“It was fun visiting other schools, but I am glad I have made Texas A & M where I am going next year,” Brown said.

