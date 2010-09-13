Godfrey, Ill. – October’s Brown Bag Salon featuring Pauline Stillwell’s “Pictures and Music” will be a treat for the eyes and ears alike.

Pictures projected onto a screen will add to the aesthetic and help listeners expand their imaginations as Stillwell plays selected piano works by Scarlatti, Beethoven, Bonds, Chadwick, Ravel, Ginastera and Prokofiev.

Stillwell has taught and performed music at all levels, elementary through college, at schools in Iowa, North Dakota and Mississippi. She holds degrees in music from Luther College and the University of Iowa.

Currently, she is an adjunct instructor in the Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department and is a frequent performer in Lewis and Clark faculty recitals. This event is scheduled from noon-1 p.m. on Wed., Oct. 6 in the Ringhausen Music Building on Lewis and Clark’s Godfrey campus. As always, guests should bring their lunch and enjoy

