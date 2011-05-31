27 May 2001 - Alton’s three business organizations are teaming up to promote a series of “Brown Bag Networking Luncheons” with hopes of encouraging business to business interaction and commerce. These events are designed as casual opportunities for local businesspeople to increase their knowledge about the services and goods available through local companies, and also discuss current events relevant to the growth & prosperity of the Alton community.

Hosted by Alton Marketplace, the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council and the Upper Alton Association, the events will be held in community gathering spaces where attendees can choose to bring lunch if they so choose. Complimentary beverages will be provided by Liberty Bank. There will be no cost to attend and no set agenda; guests will choose from a variety of suggested discussion points and can come and go freely between the hours of 11:30 to 1:00pm.

“Increasing communication between local businesses is one of the basic tenets of economic gardening, which is a “grow your own” business model that we are encouraging in our community,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Marketplace, “The Downtown, North Alton, and Upper Alton business groups are building a strong alliance and carrying the message to our memberships of how important it is to support one another.”

DATES and LOCATIONS

- Thursday, June 2nd at Liberty Bank (3112 Godfrey Rd.)

Article continues after sponsor message

- Friday, July 15th at Wellspring Resources (2615 Edwards St.)

- Wednesday, August 3rd at the Alton Museum of History & Art (2809 College Ave.)

- Tuesday, September 6th at the Riverbender Community Center (200 W. 3rd St.)

For more information, please call 463-1016 or email info@altonmarketplace.com

More like this: