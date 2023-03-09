JERSEY COUNTY - Kenneth Walker, the older brother of Christy Walker, who was injured this week in an accident, has organized a GoFundMe to assist with her medical expenses. Christy was in a serious car accident on Tuesday coming home from work on Illinois Route 109 in Jersey County in front of the Do Drop Inn.

Christy is now at a St. Louis area hospital.

Kenneth said the following: “She has multiple broken bones. Both femurs are broken - the right one has a horizontal break and the left has two vertical breaks, both shin bones, both pelvic bones, and a broken ankle. She has a very large gash on her right upper leg just above the knee that severed a lot of blood vessels.

“She has been in and out of surgeries most of the day on Wednesday. So far, they have fixed most of the broken bones in her lower half. But she will still need a lot of time to recover. Please bear with us while we try to work through this. Also please keep in mind this is a family matter.”

Kenneth said he hopes to raise $10,000.

To view or support the GoFundMe, please visit this link.

