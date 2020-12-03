OLIVETTE, Mo. - Kristen Whitted's brother spoke Thursday at a press conference at the Olivette Police Department in reference to the senseless shooting of his sister.

Whitted was killed while she was driving on Interstate 170 near Olive Street in St. Louis on Monday afternoon. She was heading to go for a walk with a friend at Forest Park like she normally does. Police said occupants of two other vehicles, also driving southbound on I-170, were exchanging gunfire. Whitted was caught in the crossfire.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St Louis has 20 investigators on the case and has followed up on over 50 leads in the case.

During the press conference, Kristen Whitted’s brother, Fred Whitted, gave a heartfelt plea to the people of St Louis for people to come forward if they know anything about the shooting even if it's a tidbit of information.

Kristen had two children. She had a 29-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter. The family described Kristen and her daughter's bond as inseparable. They were very close. Her daughter is a scholar student and a very good volleyball and track star now her mother won't be able to see her go to college, her family said.

Kristen Whitted was the oldest of four children. She was a mother of two and a grandmother. She was an IT specialist. She was enrolled in online classes, getting her Master's Degree in Computer Science.

Whitted was described as an avid churchgoer, a huge family person, a dog lover, and a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Whitted and her brother had a huge football rivalry. Her being a Steelers fan and her brother being a Baltimore Ravens fan made it fun at family gatherings.

"By anybody's standards, we did everything right. My sister did everything right ... This ripped my family apart. I don't know if it was gang-related. I don't know if it was road rage. But what I do know is this family standing up here is never going to be the same."

Anyone who may have been traveling on I-170 between Page Avenue and I-64 at approximately 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, and who witnessed this incident or saw vehicles fleeing the area is asked to call police at 314-645-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

