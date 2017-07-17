Brooks World's Largest Catsup Bottle Festival & Car Show announce Tangy Taste Test winners Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE - Organizers have announced the winners of the Brooks Ketchup Tangy Taste Test, featured as part of the Brooks World’s Largest Catsup Bottle Festival & Car Show in Collinsville on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The winners are listed below: Susan Schmidt of St. Jacob, IL

Jean Destringer of Pocahontas, IL

Skylar Noell of Collinsville, IL

Jason McFalls of Fairview Heights, IL

Evan Holden of St. Louis, MO

Valerie Hancock of Fairview Heights, IL

Karen Fuene of Belleville, IL

Jerry Brooks of Farmington, MO

Andrew Lilienkamp of Collinsville, IL

Jeanie Probst of Collinsville, IL

Helen Milito of Springfield, IL

Glenna Edwards of Edgewood, KY

Destiny Blake of Pittsburgh, PA

Maggie Campbell of Bridgeton, MO

Steve Kitsch of Collinsville, IL

Kathy Holtgrave of O’Fallon, IL

M.K. Dashke of Caseyville, IL

Cathie Kimmie of Pocahontas, IL

Kirk Hancock of O'Fallon, IL