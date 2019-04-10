ALTON 3, O’FALLON 2 (8 INNINGS): Jackson Brooks singled home the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth to give Alton the win at home over O’Fallon in a hard-fought game.

It was Brooks’ third hit and second RBI of the day, while Riley Phillips had two hits and an RBI for the Redbirds.

Wes Collins had two hits and drove home both of the Panthers’ runs, while Josh Gibson had the only other hit on the day.

Michael Reeder struck out four for Alton, while Adam Stilts fanned three. Ben Koenig struck out three for O’Fallon.

The Redbirds are now 6-7, while the Panthers drop to 8-5.

