ALTON - The Athletic Department at Marquette Catholic High School is proud to announce two recipients of the State Farm Agent Chris Erwin Scholar Athlete Award.

Volleyball player Brooklyn Taylor earned the award for her play during the week of October 1 to 6 and golfer Sam Cogan earned the award for his play during the week of October 8 to 13.

Cross Country will hold their “Senior Night” on Monday, October 15 at 6:45 prior to the volleyball game with Ursuline Academy. Senior Kennedi Koetzle will be honored.