Brooklyn Rose Saenz Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Brooklyn Rose Saenz Parents: Kyle Saenz and Cierra Beasley of Wood River Birth Weight: 5 lbs 5 oz Birth Length: 18.5 inches Article continues after sponsor message Date: May 21, 2018 Time: 9:40 p.m. Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's Grandparents: Theresa Beasley of Wood River, Bryan Beasley of East Alton, Kim and Victor Henry of Las Vegas, NV. Great Grandparents: Ruby Walker of Godfrey, Don and Sylvia Beasley of Bunker Hill, Barbara Saenz of North Carolina Print Version Submit a News Tip