Name: Brooklyn Rose Saenz

Parents: Kyle Saenz and Cierra Beasley of Wood River

Birth Weight: 5 lbs 5 oz

Birth Length: 18.5 inches

Date: May 21, 2018

Time: 9:40 p.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Grandparents: Theresa Beasley of Wood River, Bryan Beasley of East Alton, Kim and Victor Henry of Las Vegas, NV.

Great Grandparents: Ruby Walker of Godfrey, Don and Sylvia Beasley of Bunker Hill, Barbara Saenz of North Carolina

 