Brooklyn Rose Saenz
May 29, 2018 12:24 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Brooklyn Rose Saenz
Parents: Kyle Saenz and Cierra Beasley of Wood River
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Birth Weight: 5 lbs 5 oz
Birth Length: 18.5 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Date: May 21, 2018
Time: 9:40 p.m.
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Grandparents: Theresa Beasley of Wood River, Bryan Beasley of East Alton, Kim and Victor Henry of Las Vegas, NV.
Great Grandparents: Ruby Walker of Godfrey, Don and Sylvia Beasley of Bunker Hill, Barbara Saenz of North Carolina