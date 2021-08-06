BROOKLYN - Brooklyn Police Department announced the name of the person who died in the line of duty on Wednesday morning at the McKinley Bridge as Officer Brian Pierce, Jr., 24. Pierce was struck and killed by a fleeing vehicle while attempting to deploy spike strips on the McKinley Bridge during a vehicle pursuit at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

"Other officers from Brooklyn had started pursuing the vehicle following an incident at a local nightclub," the Brooklyn Police said. "Officer Pierce was attempting to deploy the spike strips on the bridge just prior to the state line when he was struck. The vehicle continued to flee into St. Louis, where it was later found abandoned. "

"Approximately one hour later, as officers and detectives were conducting their investigation at the scene of the incident, another car drove through the police line at a high rate of speed. Officers and one of the occupants exchanged gunfire. The driver was wounded, and all four occupants were taken into custody. The driver who struck Officer Pierce remains at large."

Brooklyn Police Department said Officer Pierce had served with the Brooklyn Police for nine months and had previously served with the Spillertown Police Department for two years. He also served with the Makanda Fire Department. He is survived by his parents.

Bio

Age 24

Tour 2 years, 9 months

Incident Details

Cause Vehicular assault

Weapon Automobile

Offender At large

Area law enforcement agencies issued these statements about the loss of the officer:



Madison County Sheriff’s Office:

“The Madison County Sheriff's Office sends our compassion and support to the Brooklyn Police Department along with the family of Police Officer Brian Pierce. Officer Pierce was killed in the line of duty last night by a fleeing car. The driver of that vehicle remains at large. Officer Brian Pierce, rest in peace.”



Alton Police Department:

“The Alton Police Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr., who, unfortunately, was killed in the line of duty today.”

Wood River Police Department:

“The members of the Wood River Police Department extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen Brooklyn Police Officer. May God grant peace and comfort to all during this difficult time.”