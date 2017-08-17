Name: Brooklyn Paige Long

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Kayla Johnson and Zachary Long of Grafton

Birth weight: 6 lbs 11 oz

Article continues after sponsor message

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 6:26 PM

Date: August 8, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents: Sandra Long, St. Louis, MO; Richard Long, House Springs, MO; Kelly Thomas, House Springs, MO; Lucky Johnson, Jerseyville, IL; Stephanie Monroe, Jerseyville, IL; Kathy Tepen, John Tepen, Michael, IL

More like this:

Jul 29, 2023 - Duckworth and Cruz Introduce Legislation to Designate Route 66 a National Historic Trail

Jul 13, 2023 - The Harmans Bluegrass To Open For Nashville Recording Country Artist Mo Pitney At 1st Annual Foster Fest

5 days ago - IMPACT Strategies Celebrates Ribbon Cutting For Senior Living Facility  

Sep 20, 2023 - Time To Register For Greenville University's Panther 5k

Jun 21, 2023 - Longest Day Fundraiser Provides Local Memory Care Resources

 