Brooklyn Paige Long
August 17, 2017 8:15 AM
Parents: Kayla Johnson and Zachary Long of Grafton
Birth weight: 6 lbs 11 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 6:26 PM
Date: August 8, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Grandparents: Sandra Long, St. Louis, MO; Richard Long, House Springs, MO; Kelly Thomas, House Springs, MO; Lucky Johnson, Jerseyville, IL; Stephanie Monroe, Jerseyville, IL; Kathy Tepen, John Tepen, Michael, IL
