GRAFTON — With an appearance by Warren Gohl, the chaplain for the National Memorial of Military Ascent, Grafton officials had to move to a larger venue to accommodate a large amount of attendees. Gohl is revered for his contributions to not only Native Americans, but war veterans and the improvement of the mental health of prison inmates.

Gohl and Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow met at a conference and discovered both men were coveted Bronze Star holders. The duo immediately shared a unique bond formed during their service and solidified through their shared mission. Gohl is a Vietnam vet, while Morrow served in Dessert Storm and was a long-time military veteran who also was a key member of the Corps of Engineers team.

"We are both spiritual men," said Morrow. "I believe our project is God’s project, just moving it forward to honor all veterans."

Gohl, a Vietnam War veteran and former interrogator with the 25th Infantry Division, described how their paths crossed. "I met Mike in a hallway during a conference. He noticed my Bronze Star and we struck up a conversation that lasted for hours," he said.

Their connection, rooted in mutual respect and shared experiences, has played a pivotal role in their collaboration on the NMMA project.

"Warren’s spiritual guidance and direction have been crucial," Morrow noted. "He’s a key figure in bringing in the accomplishments of the Native American community and guiding the memorial commission."

Gohl’s contributions are deeply personal. He recounted the trauma he faced during and after the Vietnam War, including dark nights in Saigon and the struggles of readjusting to civilian life. "I carry that eternal sadness," Gohl said, reflecting on the war’s impact.

Despite these challenges, Gohl has dedicated his life to helping others, particularly through his work with Native American veterans. "One of the things we’re looking to do with our museum and memorial is to honor the contribution of the Native American population," he explained.

Morrow highlighted Gohl’s role in educating others about the history and contributions of Native Americans, including the Code Talkers of World War II. "Warren spent the first 15-20 minutes of his talk discussing the history of the Code Talkers, and the audience was truly amazed," Morrow said.

The bond between Gohl and Morrow, forged through their shared experiences and dedication to their community, exemplifies the spirit of the MRCTI’s mission. "This project is about more than just a memorial," Morrow emphasized. "It’s about honoring the past, supporting the present, and inspiring the future."

As the interview with Riverbender.com concluded, Gohl reflected on the journey that brought him to this point.

"I am blessed," he said. "For all the anxieties and fears, I’ve been given a new lease on life with this new project with Mike Morrow. It’s an honor to be heard and to contribute to something so meaningful."

Warren Charles Gohl Background

Warren Charles Gohl, a descendant of the Comstock and Seneca-Cayuga Tribes, has dedicated his life to serving his country and community. Gohl, who retired from the U.S. Army in 1980 as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 in the Interrogations Technician field, was awarded the Combat Infantryman's Badge, Bronze Star, and Army Commendation Medal for his service in Vietnam.

After his military career, Gohl transitioned to the Department of Corrections in Washington State, where he served as a Community Corrections Officer 3 from 1980 to 2006. In this role, he supervised adult felons released from jail and prison, ensuring their compliance with court-ordered conditions of release.

Gohl holds a BA degree from the University of Maryland, obtained in 1973, and two MA degrees: one from the German Graduate Program of International Studies at the University of Southern California in Munich, Germany (1978), and another in Criminal Justice from Chapman University at McChord Air Force Base, Washington State (1987).

His commitment to community service is extensive. In the late 1980s, he was a member of the School District Boundaries Adjustment Board for King and Pierce Counties, Washington State. He also served on the Tacoma City Human Rights Commission in 1995-96 and was an American Indian Community Partner to the Race and Pedagogy Institute at the University of Puget Sound from approximately 2008 to 2018.

From 2006 to 2008, Gohl was a member of the Pierce County Long Term Disability and Elder Care Commission. He is also a Life Member of the Inter-Tribal Warriors Society Honor Guard, sponsored by the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe of Auburn, Washington. As an active member of the Honor Guard from 2002 through 2019, Gohl served as a rifleman and later as the Honor Guard Chaplain, officiating over 2,500 veterans' memorial services.

Gohl's dedication extends to the spiritual well-being of American Indian inmates and patients. From 2007 to 2015, he served as the volunteer Spirit Leader for the inmate American Indian Sacred Circle and Sweat Lodge at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center. Since 2015, he has continued this role for the Special Commitment Center, Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS). He also served the Western State Mental Health Hospital for Indian mental health in-custody patients from 2011 to 2022.

Additionally, Gohl was a volunteer crisis on-call American Indian patient Chaplain at the Seattle Veterans Hospital from 2015 to 2019. His documentation as a Native American Indian Traditional Practitioner qualified him to serve as a Federal Chaplain.

Since 2014, Gohl has served as Chief Warren Gohl, Elders Council - Native American Indian Traditional Practitioner, at the Veteran's Sweat Lodge, American Lake Medical Facility, Washington State. In 2015, the United Indians of All Tribes Foundation, Daybreak Star, Seattle, Washington, verified his credentials to conduct rites and ceremonies as a Native American Indian Traditional Practitioner, facilitating his role as a chaplain in Federal facilities.

"I am 83 years old and really do have a new lease on life," Gohl concluded. "I am very grateful Mike and I met. I think the creator put us together."

