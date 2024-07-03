TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Erik Broekemeier of Metro-East Lutheran hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning, but the Terre Haute, Ind., REX scored twice in the first inning, then twice more in the third to take a 4-2 win over the Alton River Dragons in the start of the second half of the Prospect League baseball season at Bob Warn Field in Terre Haute.

The River Dragons played their first game of the second half after finishing the first half 13-13 in the South Division of the Western Conference. The Prospect League plays a split season, with the first half and second half winners in the division playing a one-game playoff for the division crown and go to a playoff game for the Conference championship.

Alton went ahead in the opening inning, starting when Joe Connolly hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Diego Murillo, putting the River Dragons ahead 1-0. Broekemeier then hit a solo homer over the left field fence to double the Alton lead to 2-0.

The REX countered with two runs of their own in the home half of the first, starting with a RBI double by Nomar Garcia that scored Gabe Wright and cutting the lead to 2-1. Terre Haute tied the game on a RBI single by Miguel Cantu, scoring Garcia to draw the REX level at 2-2.

Terre Haute took the lead in the bottom of the third, starting with Delvis Claudio forced Gustavo Nava at second, but scored Eli Riley to give the REX a 3-2 lead, then Gabriel Arroyo and Claudio executed a double steal, with Claudio stealing home and making the score 4-2 for Terre Haute. The REX pitching staff shut down Alton the rest of the way to preserve the win.

Broekemeier led the way for the River Dragons with two hits, including his homer, and a RBI, while Connolly had a hit and RBI, and Diego Murillo, Cooper Howell, and Jordan Aguallo each had a hit. Jackson Rodgers of Father McGivney Catholic was the starting pitcher, and was charged with the loss, going five innings, allowing four runs on 10 hits, walking three and striking out two, while Tanner Paschke went two innings, walking one and fanning two, and Scott Detweiler pitched in the eighth, striking out one.

The River Dragons host a doubleheader against the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots at the Bethalto Sports Complex Wednesday, with the first game set to start at 4:30 p.m, and the second game starting at 7 p.m. Alton then has the Fourth of July holiday off, then play at the Normal CornBelters Friday night at 6:30 p.m., then host the Cape Catfish of Cape Girardeau, Mo. Saturday at 6:35 p.m., then ends the week on Sunday with another doubleheader at the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, the first game being the resumption of a suspended game at 5 p.m, with the regularly scheduled game starting at 7 p.m.

