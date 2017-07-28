(Busch Stadium) Some great news to pass along from Hall of Famer Lou Brock, who issued the following statement through the St. Louis Cardinals this evening…

“To God be the glory! Today I received the greatest news ever. My doctor informed me that I am cancer free. The battle against cancer is not easy. However, I remained hopeful. I would like to thank my family, friends, and fans for all their prayers and support during the battle. With the power of the Almighty God all things are possible!”

Back in April, Brock announced he had been diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, which is a type of cancer that forms in the plasma cells found in bone marrow and aid in the immune system by producing antibodies.

