ALTON - The winners of the 2017 Best Christmas Display Contest along Broadway were announced this week.

This year's five anonymous judges awarded the first place prize of $250 to Dana Warnecke for her display on the corner of Henry and Broadway featuring her handmade snowmen and fireplace.

Warnecke said it only took her a few weeks to create the hand-crafted Christmas tree made of rolled up newspapers, snowmen made of chicken wire, a fireplace made of cardboard boxes, paper mache and clay.

The judges awarded second place to Bluff City Grill for their Christmas Story window display with paintings from Craig Roark.

Event organizer, Derrick Richardson, said this the second year the contest has taken place and the number of participants is already growing with displays all along Broadway from Ardent Mills, Grapevine of Alton, Carrie Carpunky, Wish and Wear (decorated by the Junior League of Greater Alton), The Second Reading Book Shop, Country Meadows, Bluff City Grill, Dana Warnecke and Germania Brewhaus.

Richardson said the purpose of the contest is to help bring the Christmas spirit to the community and Broadway corridor. He said a special thanks goes to Picture This and More and attorney Joseph Hoefert for donating the prize money.

