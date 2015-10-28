Brittany Zibrida earns October AMH Employee Honor Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Brittany Zibrida of Alton Memorial Hospital's Medical Care Unit, center, is congratulated by AMH President Dave Braasch and Amy Toenyes, manager of MCU, after Brittany earned the AMH October Employee Recognition Award. Article continues after sponsor message Her co-workers say that "Brittany has an amazing work ethic. She is always willing to come in when her team is in need. She takes new nurses under her wing and gives them the benefit of her knowledge. Brittany is the epitome of excellent nursing." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Luis, Trade Student of the Month, Chris Slusser