Brittany Zibrida of Alton Memorial Hospital's Medical Care Unit, center, is congratulated by AMH President Dave Braasch and Amy Toenyes, manager of MCU, after Brittany earned the AMH October Employee Recognition Award.

Her co-workers say that "Brittany has an amazing work ethic. She is always willing to come in when her team is in need. She takes new nurses under her wing and gives them the benefit of her knowledge. Brittany is the epitome of excellent nursing."

