GLEN CARBON - Britta McNinch comes from a family of educators and even though she tried to go down a different career path than them, she just couldn’t deny the passion she has for working with kids.

McNinch is now in her first year as a kindergarten teacher at Glen Carbon Elementary after doing all of her student teaching at the same school while completing her degree at SIUE.

“I am so thankful to start my career here in the same place I did my student teaching!” she said.

McNinch went on several mission trips while growing up, where she worked with children that ranged in age from birth to 12 years old.

“During those trips, my mentor, who was a retired teacher, always told me I should become a teacher, but I would tell her no because I didn’t want to do what most of my family does,” she said. “However, when deciding what to major in in college, I realized I just couldn’t deny my passion for working with kids.”

One of the reasons McNinch became a teacher is because of the joy students have when learning new things. She also wants to be a role model for her students.

“I want them to always know they have someone that is rooting for them.”

McNinch has seen first-hand the impact a teacher can have on a student. Her mom is a first-grade teacher, while her dad is a retired middle school PE teacher. Her sister was a middle school teacher before transitioning into a stay-at-home mom, while her brother is an admissions counselor at Monmouth College.

“They are such a great support system. I love that I can always go to my family for advice and that they truly understand the educational field.”

She has also found a great support system at Glen Carbon.

“I work with the most amazing kindergarten team and principal. My co-workers are so supportive and give such great guidance. It’s a great feeling when you love to wake up and go to work.”

When she’s not in the classroom, McNinch enjoys taking part in philanthropic initiatives and participating in fundraisers, such as 5K’s. She also loves to host get-togethers – cooking and decorating for guests, whether it be for dinner, throwing a birthday party for a friend or just watching The Bachelor/Bachelorette. McNinch added, however, that her favorite thing to do is visiting and spending time with family over the holidays.

