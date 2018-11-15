ALTON - The Bristow-Plex Indoor Batting & Golf has a special new event just after Thanksgiving called “Black Friday Camp."

Terry and Jason Bristow are the owners of the business established in 2017. The business focuses on providing training in an indoor baseball/softball and golf facility at 3416 College Avenue.

The Black Friday Camp begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. on Nov. 23. The “Drop and Go Shop Coed Camp” will focus on hitting, throwing and fielding and features a pizza lunch.

“We will finish up with dodgeball, a home run derby and games,” Jason Bristow said.

Several trainers work within the Bristow-Plex circle including: current Cubs pitcher, Bryan Hudson, former Pittsburgh Pirates catcher, Brent Gibbs, and Devon Caldwell, Jimmy Vambaketes, Austin Stilts, along with softball trainer Kelsey Brazier.

The business has been very successful and many Select baseball and softball teams use the facility year-round for training.

“We plan to start winter golf leagues for high school and adults. We also offer birthday parties, glow in the dark nerf wars is our most popular. We also do sports themed, knocker balls, and bounce houses.”

For more, visit bristowplex.com or call (618) 610-2075 or email:

Jbristo2@hotmail.com

