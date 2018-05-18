ALTON –State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, recently welcomed local students from East Alton Middle School to the State Capitol, and visited the TECH 2018 event where East Alton showcased their work in technological innovation among other schools from around the state.

“The use of technology in classrooms has increased quickly and vastly within the last few years and students are now able to get answers within seconds at the touch of their fingertips,” said Bristow. “TECH 2018 is an annual event that brings attention to the impact technology has made in the classroom and allows for students from all over Illinois to showcase their unique programs, and I was extremely proud to see the hard work of the students from East Alton.”

Students from the 111th District, Adrianna Ulrich, Ronnie Myers, and Riley Randolph, spoke on behalf of East Alton Middle School and how the use of technology in classrooms has positively influenced their education. The students highlighted their school’s student produced news program, District #13.

“The students were thrilled to have gotten the opportunity to present their work at the Capitol,” said Alyssa Smith, Director of Curriculum and Instruction. “Some of these students have never been able to actually visit either chamber so being able to be there during session was a neat experience. Not only were they able to witness the action first hand, but Rep. Bristow also recognized their hard work on the floor, which meant a lot to them.”

For more information, please call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

