GRANITE CITY, Ill. – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, toured U.S. Steel’s Granite City mill on Tuesday, where she met with local steelworkers and company leadership to further discuss ways to increase steel production and to support local jobs in Granite City.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Since taking office, one of my biggest priorities has been fighting to support local jobs and support industries like the mill in Granite City that employ thousands and help people provide for their families,” said Bristow. “I was very happy to be able to visit Granite City today, to not only talk with local workers about their needs and concerns, but to find out more ways that our state can support American-made steel, and to stop the outsourcing of our jobs that need to remain in the United States. Working together, we can continue to help build our industries, putting more people back to work and growing the local economy.”

Bristow has been one of the strongest voices for American steel and fighting back against unfair trade deals that have taken jobs from the Metro East and sent them to foreign countries. Bristow was the chief sponsor of House Resolution 72, which encourages Illinois to crack down on foreign outsourcers and support the purchase of American-made steel. Bristow’s resolution was adopted by the Illinois House of Representatives earlier in April.

More like this: