SPRINGFIELD – In recognition of her longtime career in economic development and promoting local businesses and job growth, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, has been named the Vice Chairperson of the Economic Opportunity and Equity Committee in the Illinois House.

“As former President of the Riverbend Growth Association, it was my job to meet with local business owners, members of economic development groups, lawmakers, labor organizations and corporations in the area to see how we could create more jobs and opportunities in our region,” said Bristow. “I believe that my experience in the job growth sector will be extremely beneficial as the committee works to not only keep jobs in Illinois, but also establish new ideas on how to bring new jobs to our state and to the Metro East.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to serving as Vice-Chair of the committee, Bristow will also be serving on the committees on Agriculture and Conservation, Human Services, Mental Health, and Prescription Drug Affordability. These will all offer Bristow the opportunity to provide input and help shape legislation that will affect families and residents of the Metro East region.

“Mental health and the opioid crisis are two issues that I hear about daily in my district, and I am honored to be serving on these committees to help find viable solutions to combat the opioid crisis and the burgeoning prices of prescription drugs,” said Bristow. “Serving as a member of the Mental Health committee also represents a great opportunity to work with local health care and mental health providers throughout the state to ensure people are able to receive and afford the treatment they need. As a downstate legislator, it is also important that I have input on issues affecting farmland, agricultural producers and conservation for these pieces of land in my district, and ensure they are able to have input on any legislation that comes through this committee that may affect them.”

More like this: