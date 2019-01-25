ALTON – To help her constituents potentially lower the cost of their utility bill during the cold winter months, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, will be hosting a Utility Bill Clinic with the Citizens Utility Board on Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Senior Services Plus, located at 2603 N. Rodgers St in Alton.

“The Metro East has been hit with a lot of snow and cold weather in the past few weeks, and I understand that many people have a hard time paying their electricity bills when unexpected snow storms or extreme cold occurs,” said Bristow. “These utility bill clinics help ensure that no one is over-paying for their electric costs.”

Utility bill experts from CUB will be on hand to review utility and phone bills, and to explain possible charges or offer suggestions that could save residents money on their bills. This is a free event, and residents should bring copies of their phone, water, and utility bills. Space to attend the clinic is limited, and RSVPs are strongly recommended.

“Residents who attend this utility bill clinic will not only receive a better understanding of the different charges on their utility bill, but bill experts from CUB will also offer advice on how to minimize their next bill and ultimately help them save money,” continued Bristow. “I encourage anyone who has questions about their utility bill to RSVP and attend this free event.”

For questions or reservations for Rep. Bristow’s utility bill clinic, please contact her constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

