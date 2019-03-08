ALTON, Ill. – To help local residents learn more about the magnitude of the opioid epidemic and to discuss solutions, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, will be hosting her second Opioid Crisis Summit on Thursday, March 14 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe 141 on the Lewis and Clark Campus, located at 5800 Godfrey Rd., in Godfrey.

“Addressing the opioid epidemic that has torn apart lives in Illinois, especially the Metro East, has been one of my top priorities during my time as state representative,” said Bristow. “In Madison County last year, 109 people died from drug and opioid related overdoses, an increase from the previous year, and one of the highest in the state. I believe it is imperative that we use our state and local resources and agencies to continuously update the public on the status of this epidemic, which is why I am hosting this event for a second time.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Presentations will be given on a variety of topics, including how the opioid crisis has affected Madison County specifically, challenges faced by first responders, dangers of withdrawal in elderly residents, substance use in youth, different counseling services available in the area, and more. The Illinois Department of Insurance will also present, and many organizations will have resource tables available with information. This event is free and open to the public, and no RSVP is required.

“I encourage everyone to attend this event, even if they have not been impacted personally, to educate themselves and see how they can fight against this spreading epidemic,” continued Bristow. “I will continue to work with legislators on both sides of the aisle as well as with state and local organizations to battle against the opioid crisis, and hope that all who attend take away valuable information.”

More like this: