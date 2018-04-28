ALTON – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, will be hosting satellite office hours on May 4th in Granite City at the Southwestern Madison County Chamber of Commerce, located at 3600 Nameoki Road, Suite 100, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

“I hope to make myself more available to different parts of the district by providing these satellite office hours, where I will be available to discuss any issues or concerns that are on the minds of residents,” said Bristow. “Providing satellite office hours helps connect my office with residents that may not be able to make it to my Alton office.”

Since taking office, Bristow has been active in meeting with residents, going door-to-door in and hosting satellite office hours across communities in the 111th district. Area residents can visit these satellite hours to get to meet Bristow or to discuss any issues they may face. No appointment is required to attend.

“A big thank you to the Southwestern Madison County Chamber of Commerce for allowing me to use their facility to host satellite office hours,” Bristow said. “Not only does this allow me to connect with area residents, but also a chance to sit down with area organizations and leaders to help me provide the best representation possible in Springfield.”

For more information, please contact Rep. Bristow’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

