ALTON – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, will be hosting an I-Cash Event with the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office to help connect constituents with their unclaimed property on Monday, March 12 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hartford Public Library located at 143 W. Hawthorne St. in Hartford.

“In the last two years, the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office has paid out over $300 million in unclaimed assets, so it is always worth doing a search to find out if you or a family member may have unclaimed property,” said Bristow. “I am happy to be able to provide this service downstate and will continue to do so in the months to come.”

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators found that in fiscal year 2015, the government collected $7.763 billion of unclaimed property and only $3.235 billion was returned to the owners. Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs helps residents find any potential unclaimed property through the I-Cash Program, which is a free program offered to the public.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This free program makes it simple and quick to check if an individual has unclaimed property,” said Bristow. “Unfortunately, money and items often go unclaimed due to the fact that people are just not aware of them, so I recommend for everyone to stop by and to have a quick search done to see if they are owed any forgotten property.”

If you are unable to attend, you can check to see if you or any member of your family has unclaimed property in the Treasurer’s Office by visiting https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov/.

For more information, please call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

More like this: