ALTON – To help reconnect local residents with forgotten or lost property, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, is partnering with Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs’s office on Wed., Dec. 12 to host an I-Cash Event at the Bethalto Village Hall.

“Often times, people are unaware of lost or forgotten property, including paychecks or other money that has been turned over to the state,” said Bristow. “I-Cash events help the state of Illinois return money and assets to their rightful owners. There is a large amount of unclaimed property every single year through tax refunds, security deposits and paychecks, among other items that have been forgotten about by owners.”

Bristow will be hosting an I-Cash event on Wed., Dec. 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Bethalto Village Hall located at 213 North Prairie Street in Bethalto. A representative from Treasurer Frerichs’ office will be available to help local residents search to find out if they have any unclaimed assets. The process is simple, quick and free and all are encouraged to stop by.

“Many people have amounts of cash or other property that rightfully belong to them and have no idea that it is even out there,” said Bristow. “I’m encouraging all residents to stop by to find out if they are owed anything by the state or for help filing a free claim to reclaim property.”

If you are unable to attend, you can check to see if you or any member of your family has unclaimed property in the Treasurer’s Office by visiting https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov/.

For more information, please call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com

