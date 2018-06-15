ALTON – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, is partnering with the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) on Friday, June 22 to host a utility bill clinic and property appraisal assessment at the Wood River City Hall, located at 111 N. Wood River Ave. #B, from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

“In the past, I have held CUB clinics, where representatives from CUB assisted attendees one-on-one with understanding their personal utility bills. These events have helped constituents break down their utility bills and possibly see where money can be saved.” said Bristow. “With a hot summer season approaching us, we could all benefit from learning a few tips and tricks on how to save on our next utility bill.”

Bristow’s utility bill seminar will take place from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm on Friday, June 22 at the Wood River City Hall. The event is free and open to the public, although space is limited. Residents are encouraged to contact Bristow’s office at 618-465-5900 to reserve a spot.

“During this seminar, CUB will offer information on how consumers can best prepare for periods when utility bills can become relatively high,” said Bristow. “I believe this seminar will provide valuable information to anyone who has a utility bill. I encourage area residents to attend to potentially save money in their household budget.”

For any questions, or to reserve a spot at the CUB event, please contact Bristow’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or repmbristow@gmail.com.

