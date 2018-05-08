ALTON – To help ensure the safety of children when riding in car seats, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, will be co-hosting a child safety seat inspection on May 18 with Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, and is encouraging families to mark their calendars.

“As we are entering the month of May, I would like to remind families of the opportunity to attend a free child safety seat inspection event in the upcoming week,” said Bristow. “This important service was able to be put together with the help of Riverbend Head Start and the Illinois Department of Transportation, and will allow families and parents to have their child safety seat inspected by professional to ensure that it is installed correctly.”

Bristow will be co-hosting the inspection on Friday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, located at the Alton Plaza at 1802 East Broadway in Alton. Residents may get their car seats inspected and installed by certified car seat technicians free of charge. It is recommended to bring the child that will be sitting in seat to the event in order to ensure size of the seat is appropriate for the age. This event is free and open to the public.

“Safety seat inspections should be done regularly, and I know sometimes busy schedules don’t allow parents or families to find the time or place to get their child car seats checked,” said Bristow. “My goal with this event is to ensure that every child is safe when riding in a car, and this free event will help make it easier to make sure that a seat is installed and fits the child correctly.”

For more information, please call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

