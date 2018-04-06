ALTON– To help ensure children’s safety for those using car seats, State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, will be co-hosting a child safety seat inspection on May 18 with Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, and is encouraging families to mark their calendars.

“One of the most important jobs a parent has is keeping their child safe when riding a vehicle. There are many steps that need to be carefully thought out such as finding the right car seat, as well as proper installment followed by using it properly,” said Bristow. “I hope parents, grandparents and other caregivers of children take advantage of this free community event and help ensure a child’s safety.”

Bristow will be co-hosting the inspection on Friday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, located at the Alton Plaza at 1802 East Broadway in Alton.

Residents may get their car seats inspected and installed by certified car seat technicians free of charge. It is recommended to bring the child that will be sitting in seat to the event in order to ensure size of the seat is appropriate for the age. This event is free and open to the public.

“We are pleased to partner with Rep. Bristow for this event. The safety of the children in our community is very important to us,” said Amy Cornell, Family Advocate & Car Seat Technician at Riverbend Head Start & Family Services. “Additionally, we will be holding an Open House the Essic Robinson Head Start. Our open house will include tours of our preschool center, information about our program and enrollment, and activities”.

For more information, please call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

