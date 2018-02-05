ALTON – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, will be partnering with the Illinois Attorney General’s office to host a Senior Consumer Fraud Prevention Seminar. The prevention seminar will be held on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at 2603 N Rodgers Ave. at the Senior Services Plus facility in Alton.

“We are all aware of the rise in the use of technology when it comes to fraud, with scam artists finding new ways to defraud people out of their hard earned money,” said Bristow. “I believe we should all know of ways to better protect ourselves from any identity theft or phone scams, especially our seniors, who are often targeted through the phone and mail.”

Seniors are invited to attend the event to learn how to keep their personal information safe from being stolen and new ways to protect themselves from scams and fraud. The number of identity thefts in the past decade has sky rocketed from 10.2 million to 15.4 million according to recent studies.

“Becoming the victim of identity fraud can create a large financial and emotional burden, and our goal with the Senior Fraud Prevention Seminar is to help people learn how to protect their identities from thieves so that they never have to experience that,” said Bristow. “This seminar will also provide tips to avoid identity theft and ways to spot scams before they become victims of consumer fraud.”

If you wish to attend the Consumer Fraud Prevention Seminar, please RSVP through Rep. Bristow’s full time constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or by email at repmbristow@gmail.com

