ALTON – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, is inviting Bethalto residents to a Coffee Stop Shop on Saturday, June 2 at Weeping Willow in Bethalto, located at 128 W. Central St. from 10 am to 11 am.

“As state representative, I want to be as accessible and available to residents to discuss current issues and find out what’s on their minds,” said Bristow. “Having a weekend coffee stop shop allows me to meet with residents that may not otherwise be able to join me during the work week, and is another opportunity to visit a local small business.”

Bristow has had multiple coffee shops across the district since taking office in January, that allow her to meet with residents over a cup of coffee at a local business. Bristow has made constituent outreach a top priority, meeting frequently with residents and going door-to-door in communities to speak with those citizens in the 111th district.

“I look forward to seeing new and familiar faces over the weekend, as well as getting to highlight one of the great small businesses that we have locally,” said Bristow. “I will continue to host events like these that allow me to talk with residents one-on-one about the issues we face in our communities and how to best address them.”

For more information, please call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

