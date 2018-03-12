ALTON – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, is asking residents to join her at Post Commons Coffee on March 16 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for a Coffee Stop Shop.

“My coffee stops have been great experiences so far and have provided valuable feedback from residents on what issues are important to them and what they would like to see addressed in Springfield,” said Bristow. “These are casual meetings where citizens can feel free to share with me what’s on their minds, or any new topics that they want to discuss.”

Since taking office, Bristow has help several coffee stop shops around the district. These provide a casual setting for constituents to meet with Bristow, but also help provide support for local businesses.

“As state representative, accessibility to residents is one of my top priorities, and this is another way to talk to those who might not be able to make it into my office,” said Bristow. “As I continue to go door-to-door and hold events like these in our communities, I appreciate residents taking the time to talk to me about what direction the state and our district should go in.”

For more information, please call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

